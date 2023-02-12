Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) Receives C$73.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$73.33.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark cut their price objective on Magna International to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Magna International to C$83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Magna International Stock Performance

Magna International stock opened at C$72.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$81.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$78.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of C$20.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of C$63.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$102.14.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

