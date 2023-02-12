Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Price Target to C$8.00

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Stingray Group from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Stingray Group from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Stingray Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday.

Stingray Group Price Performance

RAY.A opened at C$5.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$376.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71. Stingray Group has a twelve month low of C$4.10 and a twelve month high of C$7.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.27.

About Stingray Group

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

