First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$19.50

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FCR.UN. TD Securities reduced their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$20.00 to C$19.50 and set an action list buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. CIBC raised their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of TSE:FCR.UN opened at C$18.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.33. First Capital Realty has a 12-month low of C$14.08 and a 12-month high of C$19.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.35.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

