Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) PT Lowered to C$19.00 at National Bankshares

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by National Bankshares from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of HRX opened at C$13.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.48, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Héroux-Devtek has a 1 year low of C$11.20 and a 1 year high of C$18.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.17. The firm has a market cap of C$447.08 million and a P/E ratio of 19.70.

Héroux-Devtek ( TSE:HRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$132.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$127.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Héroux-Devtek will post 1.0199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company also assembles and installs aircraft components at customer assembly lines.

