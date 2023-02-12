National Bank Financial Cuts WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Price Target to C$3.00

WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of WildBrain from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

WildBrain Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of WLDBF stock opened at $1.90 on Thursday. WildBrain has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $2.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.91.

About WildBrain

WildBrain Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of content, television, and consumer products representation. It operates through the following segments: Content Business, Television, and Consumer Products Represented. The Consumer Products Represented segment includes representation of internal and third-party brands.

