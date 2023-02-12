Cantaloupe, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Northland Capmk decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Cantaloupe in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 8th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Cantaloupe’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $61.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.95 million. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CTLP. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Cantaloupe to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Wednesday.

Cantaloupe stock opened at $5.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $360.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.14 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Cantaloupe has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $8.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.48.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,210,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,739,000 after acquiring an additional 126,387 shares in the last quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in Cantaloupe by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,856,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,077,000 after purchasing an additional 751,879 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in Cantaloupe by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,804,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 82,930 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cantaloupe by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenire Partners LP grew its position in Cantaloupe by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invenire Partners LP now owns 888,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 186,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Cantaloupe news, CFO Scott Matthew Stewart purchased 7,500 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 24,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,112. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ravi Venkatesan acquired 12,315 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,998.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,930.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Matthew Stewart acquired 7,500 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 24,028 shares in the company, valued at $96,112. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 32,075 shares of company stock worth $129,324. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cantaloupe, Inc is a digital payments and software services company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The firm focuses on transforming the unattended retail community by offering one integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management.

