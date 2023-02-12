AMCI Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:AMCIW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AMCI Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:AMCIW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMCI Acquisition Corp. II stock. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its position in shares of AMCI Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:AMCIW – Get Rating) by 55.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 139,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,925 shares during the quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in AMCI Acquisition Corp. II were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

AMCIW stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.25. AMCI Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $1.02.

