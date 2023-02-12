Short Interest in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ALPA) Declines By 65.2%

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ALPA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 65.2% from the January 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elequin Securities LLC raised its holdings in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALPA opened at $10.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.84. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.06.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses to source, acquire, and manage a business in the healthcare industry in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.