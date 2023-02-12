Short Interest in Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR) Expands By 320.4%

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 911,800 shares, an increase of 320.4% from the January 15th total of 216,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 9.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Allarity Therapeutics Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of ALLR opened at $0.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.70. Allarity Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $8.03.

Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.42). On average, equities research analysts expect that Allarity Therapeutics will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allarity Therapeutics

About Allarity Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allarity Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ALLR Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 114,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology therapeutics using drug-specific companion diagnostics generated by its drug response predictor technology. Its drug candidates include Stenoparib, a poly-ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for ovarian cancer; Dovitinib, a pan- tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma; IXEMPRA, a microtubule inhibitor for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; LiPlaCis, a liposomal formulation of cisplatin, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer; and 2X-111, a liposomal formulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer and glioblastoma multiforme.

