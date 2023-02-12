Short Interest in Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR) Expands By 320.4%

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLRGet Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 911,800 shares, an increase of 320.4% from the January 15th total of 216,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 9.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Allarity Therapeutics Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of ALLR opened at $0.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.70. Allarity Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $8.03.

Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLRGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.42). On average, equities research analysts expect that Allarity Therapeutics will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allarity Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allarity Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLRGet Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 114,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

About Allarity Therapeutics

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology therapeutics using drug-specific companion diagnostics generated by its drug response predictor technology. Its drug candidates include Stenoparib, a poly-ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for ovarian cancer; Dovitinib, a pan- tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma; IXEMPRA, a microtubule inhibitor for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; LiPlaCis, a liposomal formulation of cisplatin, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer; and 2X-111, a liposomal formulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer and glioblastoma multiforme.

