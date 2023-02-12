Short Interest in Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTUW) Decreases By 62.6%

Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTUW – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 62.6% from the January 15th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Altitude Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Altitude Acquisition stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. Altitude Acquisition has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altitude Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Altitude Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTUW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 252,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

