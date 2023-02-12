Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) & Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Critical Comparison

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) and Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.6% of Valaris shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.3% of Independence Contract Drilling shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Valaris shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Independence Contract Drilling shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Valaris has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Independence Contract Drilling has a beta of 4.99, suggesting that its stock price is 399% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valaris 0 0 1 0 3.00 Independence Contract Drilling 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Valaris and Independence Contract Drilling, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Valaris currently has a consensus price target of $92.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.53%. Independence Contract Drilling has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 75.00%. Given Independence Contract Drilling’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Independence Contract Drilling is more favorable than Valaris.

Profitability

This table compares Valaris and Independence Contract Drilling’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valaris 11.87% 6.70% 2.75% Independence Contract Drilling -34.63% -20.21% -9.69%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Valaris and Independence Contract Drilling’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valaris $1.23 billion 4.80 -$4.50 billion $2.32 33.92 Independence Contract Drilling $87.96 million 0.62 -$66.71 million ($5.05) -0.79

Independence Contract Drilling has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Valaris. Independence Contract Drilling is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Valaris, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Valaris beats Independence Contract Drilling on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Valaris

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Independence Contract Drilling

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. engages in the provision of land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers. It develops and assembles the sharedriller series rig design. Its series are AC programmable, and energy efficient BiFuel. The company was founded by Philip A. Choyce and Byron A. Dunn on November 4, 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

