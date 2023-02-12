Contrasting Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) and Alset (NASDAQ:AEI)

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) and Alset (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.4% of Getty Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.5% of Alset shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of Getty Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 54.2% of Alset shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Getty Realty and Alset, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Getty Realty 0 5 1 0 2.17 Alset 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Getty Realty presently has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.74%. Given Getty Realty’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Getty Realty is more favorable than Alset.

This table compares Getty Realty and Alset’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Getty Realty 49.91% 10.77% 5.43% Alset -782.46% -30.94% -29.77%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Getty Realty and Alset’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Getty Realty $155.41 million 10.53 $62.86 million $1.68 20.84 Alset $19.80 million 0.75 -$103.32 million N/A N/A

Getty Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Alset.

Volatility and Risk

Getty Realty has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alset has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Getty Realty beats Alset on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Getty Realty

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero. Getty Realty was founded by Leo Liebowitz in 1955 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Alset

Alset Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments. The Real Estate segment develops property projects and participates in third-party property development projects; and owns, operates, and manages real estate development projects with a focus on land subdivision developments and house rental projects. The Digital Transformation Technology segment provides consulting, implementation, and development services with various technologies, including blockchain, e-commerce, social media, and payment solutions. Its technology platform focuses on business-to-business solutions, such as communications and workflow, instant messaging, international calling, social media, e-commerce and payment systems, and direct marketing solutions. The Biohealth segment engages in developing, researching, testing, manufacturing, licensing, and distributing biohealth products and services. The Other Business Activities segment offers corporate strategy and business development, asset management, corporate restructuring, and leveraged buy-out expertise services. The company was formerly known as Alset EHome International Inc. and changed its name to Alset Inc. in October 2022. Alset Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

