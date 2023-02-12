Comparing Iochpe-Maxion (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) and AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR)

Iochpe-Maxion (OTCMKTS:IOCJY – Get Rating) and AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Iochpe-Maxion has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AEye has a beta of 2.81, indicating that its stock price is 181% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Iochpe-Maxion alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.9% of AEye shares are held by institutional investors. 16.1% of AEye shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iochpe-Maxion N/A N/A N/A AEye -2,294.24% -70.52% -57.86%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Iochpe-Maxion and AEye’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Iochpe-Maxion and AEye’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iochpe-Maxion $1.70 billion 0.19 -$95.40 million N/A N/A AEye $3.01 million 37.22 -$65.01 million ($0.64) -1.09

AEye has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Iochpe-Maxion.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Iochpe-Maxion and AEye, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iochpe-Maxion 0 0 0 0 N/A AEye 0 1 2 0 2.67

AEye has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 618.80%. Given AEye’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AEye is more favorable than Iochpe-Maxion.

Summary

AEye beats Iochpe-Maxion on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iochpe-Maxion

(Get Rating)

Iochpe-Maxion SA engages in the automotive business. The firm involves in the production and distribution of auto parts and railway equipment. It operates through the following segments: Maxion Wheels, Maxion Structural Components and AmstedMaxion. The Maxion Wheels segment engages in the production and sale of steel for light and commercial vehicles and agricultural machinery and aluminum wheels for light vehicles. The Maxion Structural Components segment engages in the production of side rails, cross members and full frames for commercial vehicles and structural components for light vehicles. The AmstedMaxion segment engages in the production of freight cars, railway wheels and casting as well as industrial castings. The company was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

About AEye

(Get Rating)

AEye, Inc. provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels. The company was formerly known as US LADAR, Inc. and changed its name to AEye, Inc. in March 2016. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Iochpe-Maxion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iochpe-Maxion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.