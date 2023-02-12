Short Interest in Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) Grows By 128.4%

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 730,300 shares, an increase of 128.4% from the January 15th total of 319,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 395,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tang Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 8.2% in the third quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 1,674,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 126,456 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,184,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 19,958 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,089,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 27,320 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 14.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 917,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 117,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 149.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 903,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 540,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Aligos Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Aligos Therapeutics stock opened at $1.52 on Friday. Aligos Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $2.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average is $1.24. The firm has a market cap of $65.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Aligos Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Aligos Therapeutics from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Aligos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a s-antigen transport-inhibiting oligonucleotide polymer that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

