Short Interest in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Grows By 186.7%

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 186.7% from the January 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SAM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $3,507,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $2,123,000. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $1,908,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth $853,000. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the period.
Shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund stock opened at $43.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.57. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $43.16 and a 12-month high of $46.75.
