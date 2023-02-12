Short Interest in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Grows By 186.7%

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 186.7% from the January 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SAM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $3,507,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $2,123,000. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $1,908,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth $853,000. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund stock opened at $43.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.57. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $43.16 and a 12-month high of $46.75.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. This is a boost from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

