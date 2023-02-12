Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) vs. Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Head to Head Analysis

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating) and Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.0% of Manhattan Bridge Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.3% of Centerspace shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.2% of Manhattan Bridge Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Centerspace shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Manhattan Bridge Capital and Centerspace, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manhattan Bridge Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Centerspace 1 4 0 0 1.80

Risk & Volatility

Centerspace has a consensus price target of $73.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.96%. Given Centerspace’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Centerspace is more favorable than Manhattan Bridge Capital.

Manhattan Bridge Capital has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centerspace has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Manhattan Bridge Capital and Centerspace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manhattan Bridge Capital 63.98% 11.94% 7.31% Centerspace -7.82% -2.11% -0.98%

Dividends

Manhattan Bridge Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. Centerspace pays an annual dividend of $2.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Manhattan Bridge Capital pays out 111.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Centerspace pays out -168.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Manhattan Bridge Capital and Centerspace’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manhattan Bridge Capital $6.81 million 9.47 $4.42 million $0.45 12.47 Centerspace $246.86 million 4.19 $610,000.00 ($1.73) -39.72

Manhattan Bridge Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Centerspace. Centerspace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Manhattan Bridge Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Manhattan Bridge Capital beats Centerspace on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. engages in originating, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition and construction of properties located in the New York Metropolitan area. The company was founded by Assaf N. Ran in 1989 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

About Centerspace

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St. Paul and Denver metropolitan areas. The company was founded on July 31, 1970 and is headquartered in Minot, ND.

