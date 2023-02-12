Head-To-Head Review: China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) vs. Omnitek Engineering (OTCMKTS:OMTK)

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) and Omnitek Engineering (OTCMKTS:OMTK – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for China Automotive Systems and Omnitek Engineering, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Automotive Systems 0 1 0 0 2.00 Omnitek Engineering 0 0 0 0 N/A

China Automotive Systems currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential downside of 31.03%. Given China Automotive Systems’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe China Automotive Systems is more favorable than Omnitek Engineering.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

3.0% of China Automotive Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.8% of China Automotive Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.3% of Omnitek Engineering shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares China Automotive Systems and Omnitek Engineering’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Automotive Systems 4.05% 6.61% 3.11% Omnitek Engineering -7.74% N/A -6.34%

Volatility and Risk

China Automotive Systems has a beta of 2.43, suggesting that its stock price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omnitek Engineering has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares China Automotive Systems and Omnitek Engineering’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Automotive Systems $539.58 million 0.49 $11.05 million $0.71 12.25 Omnitek Engineering $1.10 million 0.76 $20,000.00 N/A N/A

China Automotive Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Omnitek Engineering.

Summary

China Automotive Systems beats Omnitek Engineering on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component. The company was founded on June 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

About Omnitek Engineering

Omnitek Engineering Corp. engages in the development and sale of proprietary technology to convert diesel engines to an alternative fuel, natural gas engines and complementary products. Its product application includes stationary applications, global transportation industry, which includes light commercial vehicles, minibuses, heavy-duty-trucks, municipal buses, as well as rail and marine applications. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

