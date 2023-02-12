Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHRN) Short Interest Up 140.0% in January

Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHRN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Ahren Acquisition Stock Performance

Ahren Acquisition stock opened at $10.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.13. Ahren Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $10.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ahren Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ahren Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $263,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ahren Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,927,000. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Ahren Acquisition by 89.6% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 568,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after buying an additional 268,736 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in Ahren Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its holdings in Ahren Acquisition by 60.0% during the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 666,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,700,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

About Ahren Acquisition

Ahren Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination with a company fueled by deep technology and/or deep science.

