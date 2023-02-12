AIB Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AIB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AIB Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AIB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 72.3% from the January 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in AIB Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,331,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AIB Acquisition by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 152,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in AIB Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,729,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in AIB Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,246,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP increased its holdings in AIB Acquisition by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 236,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 91,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

Get AIB Acquisition alerts:

AIB Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AIB opened at $10.40 on Friday. AIB Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $10.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average is $10.14.

About AIB Acquisition

AIB Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the fintech industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

