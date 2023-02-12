Analyzing Wolfspeed (NASDAQ:WOLF) and Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS)

Wolfspeed (NASDAQ:WOLF – Get Rating) and Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Wolfspeed and Navitas Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wolfspeed -17.30% -4.77% -2.46% Navitas Semiconductor -118.66% -39.62% -27.00%

Volatility and Risk

Wolfspeed has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navitas Semiconductor has a beta of 2.55, indicating that its share price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wolfspeed $746.20 million 13.17 -$200.90 million ($1.22) -64.74 Navitas Semiconductor $23.74 million 28.22 -$152.68 million ($0.60) -8.88

This table compares Wolfspeed and Navitas Semiconductor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Navitas Semiconductor has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Wolfspeed. Wolfspeed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Navitas Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.7% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Wolfspeed shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 35.7% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Wolfspeed and Navitas Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wolfspeed 0 0 0 0 N/A Navitas Semiconductor 0 1 4 0 2.80

Navitas Semiconductor has a consensus price target of $7.17, suggesting a potential upside of 34.46%. Given Navitas Semiconductor’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Navitas Semiconductor is more favorable than Wolfspeed.

Summary

Navitas Semiconductor beats Wolfspeed on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc. is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace. The company was founded by Calvin H. Carter Jr., John W. Palmour, F. Neal Hunter, Eric Hunter, and John Edmond in 1987 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits used in power conversion and charging. It operates in the United States, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Belgium, China, Taiwan, and the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in El Segundo, California.

