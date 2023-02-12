Financial Comparison: MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) versus Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO)

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) and Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.7% of MoneyGram International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.8% of Fair Isaac shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of MoneyGram International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Fair Isaac shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for MoneyGram International and Fair Isaac, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoneyGram International 0 2 0 0 2.00 Fair Isaac 0 2 5 0 2.71

Earnings & Valuation

Fair Isaac has a consensus target price of $727.43, indicating a potential upside of 7.02%. Given Fair Isaac’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fair Isaac is more favorable than MoneyGram International.

This table compares MoneyGram International and Fair Isaac’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MoneyGram International $1.29 billion 0.81 -$37.90 million $0.16 67.81 Fair Isaac $1.38 billion 12.42 $373.54 million $14.95 45.47

Fair Isaac has higher revenue and earnings than MoneyGram International. Fair Isaac is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MoneyGram International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares MoneyGram International and Fair Isaac’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoneyGram International 1.28% -21.11% 0.88% Fair Isaac 27.59% -47.61% 25.38%

Volatility & Risk

MoneyGram International has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fair Isaac has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fair Isaac beats MoneyGram International on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc. is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services. The Financial Paper Products segment offers money orders to consumers through retail and financial institutions. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management. The Scores segment consists of business-to-business scoring solutions and services, business-to-consumer scoring solutions and services including myFICO solutions for consumers and associated professional services. The Decision Management Software segment comprises the analytic and decision management software tools, FICO decision management suite, and associated professional services. The company was founded by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac in 1956 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

