Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ConocoPhillips in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 9th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $2.38 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.37. Capital One Financial has a “Equal Weight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for ConocoPhillips’ current full-year earnings is $11.44 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS.
ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis.
ConocoPhillips Stock Performance
COP stock opened at $115.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.98. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $78.30 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $143.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.27.
ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.06%.
Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips
In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConocoPhillips
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 148.0% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 27,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,192,000 after buying an additional 16,145 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 9,684 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 2,823 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 170,531 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $20,123,000 after purchasing an additional 12,408 shares during the period. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,339,167 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $276,022,000 after purchasing an additional 529,515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.
ConocoPhillips Company Profile
ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.
