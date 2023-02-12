Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Issued By KeyCorp

Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Azenta in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Azenta’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Azenta’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

AZTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Azenta from $78.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Azenta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Stephens lowered shares of Azenta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Azenta from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.80.

Azenta Stock Performance

NASDAQ AZTA opened at $44.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54. Azenta has a one year low of $37.61 and a one year high of $89.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.25.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $178.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.38 million. Azenta had a net margin of 349.08% and a return on equity of 1.17%. Azenta’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Azenta

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZTA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Azenta during the second quarter worth about $297,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Azenta during the second quarter worth about $454,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Azenta during the second quarter worth about $1,045,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Azenta during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Azenta during the second quarter worth about $1,464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Azenta Company Profile

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.

