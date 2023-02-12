Aspen Technology, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Aspen Technology in a report issued on Tuesday, February 7th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.53. The consensus estimate for Aspen Technology’s current full-year earnings is $6.23 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Aspen Technology’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.20 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AZPN. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $280.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $224.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.50.

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $206.47 on Friday. Aspen Technology has a twelve month low of $135.48 and a twelve month high of $263.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $204.85 and a 200-day moving average of $220.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Aspen Technology by 243.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aspen Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Aspen Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Aspen Technology by 163.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Aspen Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP F G. Hammond sold 2,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.75, for a total transaction of $558,256.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,152 shares in the company, valued at $4,509,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

