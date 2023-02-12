B. Riley Comments on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSLGet Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 7th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.80. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s current full-year earnings is $0.26 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

AOSL has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com cut Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ AOSL opened at $29.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $27.38 and a 1-year high of $69.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.23 million, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 2.46.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 56,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $1,689,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,352,210 shares in the company, valued at $130,392,211.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, CFO Yifan Liang sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 190,090 shares in the company, valued at $5,702,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 56,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $1,689,744.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,352,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,392,211.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the construction and operation of power semiconductor packaging, testing, and wafer fabrication facilities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Mike F.

