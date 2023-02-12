Dingdong (Cayman) (DDL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 13th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.11). Dingdong (Cayman) had a negative return on equity of 481.23% and a negative net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $835.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. On average, analysts expect Dingdong (Cayman) to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Dingdong (Cayman) Stock Performance
Shares of DDL stock opened at $4.92 on Friday. Dingdong has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of -0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.40.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
DDL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dingdong (Cayman) from $4.50 to $2.60 in a report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dingdong (Cayman) from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.
Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile
Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh produce, meat, seafood, prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dingdong (Cayman) (DDL)
