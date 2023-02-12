Brokers Set Expectations for Akoustis Technologies, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Akoustis Technologies in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 7th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the technology company will earn ($0.24) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.21). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $9.25 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Akoustis Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.86) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 55.85% and a negative net margin of 287.98%. The company had revenue of $5.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Akoustis Technologies stock opened at $4.33 on Friday. Akoustis Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $7.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day moving average of $3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 49,082 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,765,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 259,124 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 266.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 39,523 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 55,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 27,518 shares during the period. 49.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment is composed of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

