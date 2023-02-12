S&W Seed (SANW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 13th. Analysts expect S&W Seed to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. S&W Seed has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 45.59% and a negative return on equity of 57.59%. The company had revenue of $19.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect S&W Seed to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

S&W Seed Trading Up 0.5 %

SANW opened at $2.00 on Friday. S&W Seed has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average of $1.15. The stock has a market cap of $85.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap sold 119,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $203,907.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,336,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,285,827.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 8.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 197,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 14,810 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the first quarter valued at $348,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the first quarter valued at $193,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the first quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 174.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 39,192 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

S&W Seed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. Its product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.