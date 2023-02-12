Toromont Industries (TIH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 14th. Analysts expect Toromont Industries to post earnings of C$1.35 per share for the quarter.
TSE TIH opened at C$107.71 on Friday. Toromont Industries has a 52 week low of C$93.25 and a 52 week high of C$124.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$102.43 and a 200-day moving average price of C$102.48.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 31.60%.
In other Toromont Industries news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$102.00, for a total value of C$510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$19,229,958.
Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.
