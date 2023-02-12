Inotiv (NOTV) to Release Earnings on Monday

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 13th. Analysts expect Inotiv to post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $150.47 million during the quarter. Inotiv had a negative net margin of 61.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. On average, analysts expect Inotiv to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ NOTV opened at $7.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.61. Inotiv has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $42.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOTV. TheStreet downgraded Inotiv from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Inotiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Inotiv from $64.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Inotiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Inotiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Inotiv during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inotiv by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inotiv by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Inotiv by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.04% of the company’s stock.

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Research Services and Research Products. The Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

