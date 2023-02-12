Inotiv (NOTV) to Release Earnings on Monday

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2023

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTVGet Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 13th. Analysts expect Inotiv to post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTVGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $150.47 million during the quarter. Inotiv had a negative net margin of 61.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. On average, analysts expect Inotiv to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Inotiv Stock Performance

NASDAQ NOTV opened at $7.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.61. Inotiv has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $42.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOTV. TheStreet downgraded Inotiv from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Inotiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Inotiv from $64.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Inotiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

Institutional Trading of Inotiv

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Inotiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Inotiv during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inotiv by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inotiv by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Inotiv by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.04% of the company’s stock.

About Inotiv

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Research Services and Research Products. The Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV)

