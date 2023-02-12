Zacks Research Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of American Airlines Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 8th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the airline will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.74. The consensus estimate for American Airlines Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.42) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Redburn Partners raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $16.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of -1,628.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.16. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $21.42.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 127,131 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 344,121 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 74,500 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the airline’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,920 shares of the airline’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,964 shares of the airline’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 15,946 shares during the period. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Airlines Group news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $1,196,062.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 398,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,385,887.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Airlines Group news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 12,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $176,806.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,633.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $1,196,062.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 398,371 shares in the company, valued at $6,385,887.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

