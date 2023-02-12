FY2023 Earnings Estimate for VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:VTGN)

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, February 7th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.28). The consensus estimate for VistaGen Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Get VistaGen Therapeutics alerts:

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of ($0.89) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.31 million. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,614.37% and a negative return on equity of 158.24%.

VistaGen Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of VistaGen Therapeutics

VTGN stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.15. VistaGen Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $1.79.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTGN. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 3,444.8% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 253,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 246,062 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in VistaGen Therapeutics by 439.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 178,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 145,600 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

VistaGen Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system disorders. Its portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder, PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD), and AV-101, which the company is developing for the treatment of MDD, suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia, and epilepsy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.