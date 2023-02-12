UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $7.60 Per Share

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) – William Blair raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of UniFirst in a report issued on Wednesday, February 8th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $7.60 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.48. The consensus estimate for UniFirst’s current full-year earnings is $7.53 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for UniFirst’s FY2024 earnings at $8.46 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of UniFirst to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

UniFirst Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE UNF opened at $197.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 0.92. UniFirst has a 1 year low of $154.72 and a 1 year high of $205.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $194.20 and its 200-day moving average is $186.15.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $541.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.76 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 6.91%.

UniFirst Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 22.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Matthew Croatti sold 7,724 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.03, for a total value of $1,583,651.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,867.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Matthew Croatti sold 7,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.03, for a total transaction of $1,583,651.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,867.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William Masters Ross sold 1,231 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $246,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in UniFirst by 1.7% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 11.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,065 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UniFirst in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 199,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,581,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corp. engages in the provision of workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing. It operates through following segments: the United States and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing (MFG), Specialty Garments, First Aid, and Corporate. The U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning segment purchases, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells uniforms, protective clothing, and non-garment items.

Featured Stories

