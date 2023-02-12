Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ulta Beauty, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Ulta Beauty in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $23.75 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $22.75. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ulta Beauty’s current full-year earnings is $22.95 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q2 2024 earnings at $6.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $25.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $27.15 EPS.
Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 68.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Ulta Beauty Stock Down 1.2 %
NASDAQ ULTA opened at $515.75 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $330.80 and a twelve month high of $531.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $485.25 and its 200 day moving average is $438.12.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ulta Beauty
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 151.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.
