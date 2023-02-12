FY2023 EPS Estimates for Under Armour, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Under Armour in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Under Armour’s current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Under Armour Trading Down 3.2 %

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Under Armour to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Under Armour to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.35.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $10.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day moving average of $9.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.52. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 48.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 37.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 34.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.04% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

(Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

Featured Stories

