FY2023 EPS Estimates for TG Therapeutics, Inc. Lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Agrawal now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.87) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.92). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for TG Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.33) per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on TG Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. B. Riley increased their price target on TG Therapeutics from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on TG Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on TG Therapeutics from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $17.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 2.02. TG Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $19.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 149.86% and a negative net margin of 4,749.83%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,746,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,560 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,235,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606,679 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,935,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,978,000 after purchasing an additional 33,413 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $11,379,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 185.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,234,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 234,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,491.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 234,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,491.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Yann Echelard bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,662.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

