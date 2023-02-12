Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Macquarie Group Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MQBKY)

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Macquarie Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $9.43 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Macquarie Group’s FY2024 earnings at $8.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.14 EPS.

Macquarie Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of MQBKY stock opened at $132.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.52. Macquarie Group has a 12 month low of $95.85 and a 12 month high of $157.69.

About Macquarie Group

Macquarie Group Ltd. operates as a non-operating holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial, advisory, investment and funds management services. It operates through the following segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), Macquarie Capital and Corporate.

