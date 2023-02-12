Brokers Set Expectations for PrairieSky Royalty Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:PSK)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for PrairieSky Royalty in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Firstegy analyst M. Dunn now forecasts that the company will earn $0.79 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.92. Stifel Firstegy has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for PrairieSky Royalty’s current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PSK. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$25.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$25.19.

TSE PSK opened at C$22.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.65. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1 year low of C$15.08 and a 1 year high of C$23.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.47 billion and a PE ratio of 18.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$21.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$20.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 16th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. This is an increase from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.29%.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

