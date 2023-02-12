127619 (MDN.TO) (TSE:MDN) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share

127619 (MDN.TO) (TSE:MDN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of 127619 (MDN.TO) in a report released on Wednesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.30). HC Wainwright also issued estimates for 127619 (MDN.TO)’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.
127619 (MDN.TO) Stock Performance
127619 has a one year low of C$0.01 and a one year high of C$0.07.
About 127619 (MDN.TO)
Niobay Metals Inc, formerly MDN Inc, is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. The Company’s business consists of acquiring, exploring and evaluating mining properties. The Company is in the exploration and evaluation-stage. The Company holds interests in properties located in the regions of Quebec and Ontario in Canada, and in de Lake Victoria Goldfield in Tanzania in East Africa.
