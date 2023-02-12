DA Davidson Comments on The Home Depot, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) – DA Davidson decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Home Depot in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $16.67 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $16.72. The consensus estimate for Home Depot’s current full-year earnings is $16.63 per share.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.92 EPS.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $323.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.54.

HD opened at $316.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $324.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.49. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $357.42.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.81%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,059,943,000 after buying an additional 1,011,858 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Home Depot by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,908,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,591,269,000 after buying an additional 286,186 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 14.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after buying an additional 1,361,660 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 9.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,722,967 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,682,956,000 after purchasing an additional 812,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,287,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,617,777,000 after purchasing an additional 120,157 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

