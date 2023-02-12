National Bank Financial Comments on Finning International Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:FTT)

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Finning International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.16 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.02. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Finning International’s current full-year earnings is $3.10 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FTT. National Bankshares cut Finning International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Finning International from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Finning International from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Finning International from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$43.14.

Finning International Stock Performance

Finning International Dividend Announcement

Shares of TSE FTT opened at C$37.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.51. Finning International has a 1-year low of C$23.46 and a 1-year high of C$40.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$35.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$30.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 1,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.09, for a total transaction of C$40,122.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,715.57. In related news, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 1,177 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.09, for a total transaction of C$40,122.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 197 shares in the company, valued at C$6,715.57. Also, Senior Officer Michael James Mccarthy acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$32.44 per share, with a total value of C$32,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$93,621.84.

About Finning International

(Get Rating)

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

See Also

