FY2023 EPS Estimates for Cineplex Inc. Raised by Analyst (TSE:CGX)

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cineplex in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will earn $0.75 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Cineplex’s current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share.

Get Cineplex alerts:

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$339.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$330.60 million.

Cineplex Price Performance

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CGX. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Cineplex from C$12.25 to C$11.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Cineplex from C$15.50 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Cineplex from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Cineplex from C$15.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Shares of CGX stock opened at C$8.62 on Friday. Cineplex has a 1-year low of C$7.30 and a 1-year high of C$14.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$8.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.24. The company has a market cap of C$546.19 million and a P/E ratio of -2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Cineplex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.