FY2023 EPS Estimates for Cineplex Inc. Raised by Analyst (TSE:CGX)

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cineplex in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will earn $0.75 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Cineplex’s current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share.
Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$339.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$330.60 million.
Cineplex Price Performance
Shares of CGX stock opened at C$8.62 on Friday. Cineplex has a 1-year low of C$7.30 and a 1-year high of C$14.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$8.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.24. The company has a market cap of C$546.19 million and a P/E ratio of -2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.22.
Cineplex Company Profile
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.
