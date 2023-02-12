FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Jacobs Solutions Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:J)

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report released on Tuesday, February 7th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now anticipates that the company will earn $7.41 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.23. The consensus estimate for Jacobs Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $7.37 per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.50.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE J opened at $121.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Jacobs Solutions has a 12 month low of $106.78 and a 12 month high of $150.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.75.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Jacobs Solutions

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $6,396,363.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,994,019.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total transaction of $490,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,192.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $6,396,363.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,447 shares in the company, valued at $78,994,019.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,796 shares of company stock worth $7,726,746 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.36%.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

Featured Articles

