Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($1.52) Per Share, Chardan Capital Forecasts (NASDAQ:OBIO)

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Chardan Capital issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Orchestra BioMed in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 7th. Chardan Capital analyst K. Nakae anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.52) per share for the year. Chardan Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Orchestra BioMed’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.72) EPS.

Get Orchestra BioMed alerts:

Orchestra BioMed Price Performance

Orchestra BioMed stock opened at $8.89 on Friday. Orchestra BioMed has a 52 week low of $7.49 and a 52 week high of $13.80.

Orchestra BioMed Company Profile

Orchestra BioMed Inc is a biomedical company accelerating high-impact technologies to patients. The company’s flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy(TM)for the treatment of hypertension and Virtue(R) Sirolimus AngioInfusion(TM) Balloon for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orchestra BioMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchestra BioMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.