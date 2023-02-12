FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:RDY)

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 8th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.22 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.90. The consensus estimate for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $3.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.52 EPS.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 6.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,037,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,870,000 after acquiring an additional 125,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,710,000 after acquiring an additional 83,146 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,382,000 after acquiring an additional 28,550 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $45,709,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 871,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,120,000 after buying an additional 34,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.81% of the company’s stock.
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.
