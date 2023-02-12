Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now expects that the company will earn ($0.21) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.22). The consensus estimate for Medicenna Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.23) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Medicenna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday.

Medicenna Therapeutics Trading Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ:MDNA opened at $0.73 on Friday. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.20.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 302,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 39,500 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $124,000. Empery Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 19.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company. It engages in development and commercialization of selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and Empowered Cytokines for the treatment of cancers. The company was founded by Fahar Merchant and Rosemina Merchant on February 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

