Analysts Issue Forecasts for Graphic Packaging Holding’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Graphic Packaging in a report issued on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.61 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.29. The consensus estimate for Graphic Packaging’s current full-year earnings is $2.72 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s FY2024 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 37.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $23.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.27. Graphic Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Institutional Trading of Graphic Packaging

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 83,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 16.4% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 215,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,419,000 after acquiring an additional 30,405 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 19.9% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 145.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 121,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 72,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

