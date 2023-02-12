FY2023 EPS Estimates for Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Decreased by Analyst

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) – DA Davidson dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ichor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson analyst H. Chung now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.48. The consensus estimate for Ichor’s current full-year earnings is $1.14 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Ichor’s FY2024 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on ICHR. Cowen lifted their price target on Ichor from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Ichor from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on Ichor from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ichor in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

ICHR opened at $35.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 2.01. Ichor has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $40.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

In related news, Director Marc Haugen sold 5,390 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $152,590.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,742 shares in the company, valued at $841,996.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Ichor during the second quarter worth $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Ichor by 48.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Ichor by 50.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Ichor by 232.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Ichor by 73.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

