FY2023 EPS Estimates for StoneX Group Inc. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:SNEX)

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEXGet Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of StoneX Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $9.54 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.07. The consensus estimate for StoneX Group’s current full-year earnings is $9.54 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for StoneX Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.10 EPS.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.56. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $583.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.10 million.

StoneX Group stock opened at $103.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. StoneX Group has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $104.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in StoneX Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,811,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,713,000 after acquiring an additional 11,780 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in StoneX Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,155,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,852,000 after acquiring an additional 14,158 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in StoneX Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 851,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,931 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in StoneX Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 636,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,830,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in StoneX Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 571,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,646,000 after acquiring an additional 50,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total value of $26,600.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,683 shares in the company, valued at $6,920,499.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 2,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total value of $276,512.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,947 shares in the company, valued at $6,753,358.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total transaction of $26,600.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,920,499.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,298 shares of company stock worth $2,734,365. Corporate insiders own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

