DA Davidson Weighs in on Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $13.74 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $13.81. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $13.73 per share.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LOW. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.58.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $208.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $205.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.91. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $238.37. The company has a market capitalization of $129.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Trading of Lowe’s Companies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,077 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.